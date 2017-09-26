Los Angeles Clippers arrive in Hawaii for a week of events

After more than 2 decades as the part-time NBA pre-season home of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Purple and Gold’s intra-city rivals arrived in Hawaii today.

This year, the Clippers are opening their first training camp in the Aloha State.

The Clippers Hawaii Classic will bring a week of events leading up to a Fan Fest on Saturday at the Convention Center followed by two preseason games between the Clippers and the Toronto Raptors running on Sunday, Oct. 1 and Monday, Oct. 3.

The Clippers, Hawaii Tourism Authority, and AEG will host the free Fan Fest for the public featuring the team’s players and coaches along with family activities, food and beverages, arts and crafts, and a basketball skills workshop.

Tickets for the games at the Stan Sheriff Center can be purchased online with seats beginning at $20.