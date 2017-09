Authorities are searching for a man who went missing from Hawaii State Hospital.

Rhegan Kinoshita was in the custody of the Hawaii Department of Health.

He was reported missing from the hospital at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday.

Kinoshita is 25-years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and his head is shaved.

He was last seen wearing a beige T-shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the State Sheriffs at 586-1352.