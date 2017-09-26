October noise advisories for Schofield Barracks, Wheeler Army Air Field

Don’t be alarmed if you hear loud noises, such as gunfire, in Central Oahu next week.

The U.S. Army is conducting training at both Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Air Field during the first week of October.

To report concerns related to noise or training, call the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii (USAG-HI) Noise Concern Line at 656-3487.

Schofield Barracks

Residents in the vicinity of Schofield Barracks may experience periodic increases in noise the morning and early afternoon of Oct. 4 and 5 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as a result of a 25th Infantry Division’s Review during Tropic Lightning Week 2017.

Wheeler Army Air Field

Individuals in the vicinity of Wheeler Army Air Field Area can expect an increase in noise starting at 5 a.m. and continuing through 8 p.m. Oct. 3 due to the scheduled training with an Air Force C-17, Globemaster and the 209th Aviation Support Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division.

Aircraft times are subject to change as the training is contingent on weather that could impact visibility or safe runway conditions.