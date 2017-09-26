Private concert draws dozens of noise complaints in Kakaako

A private party received many complaints from the public over the weekend.

Now the Honolulu Police Department, Liquor Commission, and City Council want to know more about what happened.

The party took place Saturday night into early Sunday morning in a parking lot between Kapiolani Boulevard and Waimanu Street.

Some residents want to know why it was allowed even after police were called.

Several police officers went to the scene after getting multiple complaints, but because the area is zoned as a commercial district, HPD tells us it couldn’t stop the party.

The parking lot is next to the Pacifica building, which is for the most part residential. As the party went on, residents tell us they were woken up and many of them called police.

HPD tells us it received two dozen 911 calls between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. An estimated 400 to 500 people were there.

HPD adds that because the event occurred on private property in a commercial zone, a permit was not required.

However HPD will be contacting the property owner to talk about residents’ complaints and concerns.

“We don’t want to see that happen again. Aside from the noise issue, there was people loitering, people urinating out in the private property trying to trespass,” said Pacifica resident Eileen Kato.

“There’s no limitation on the noise if you check for a zoned business, because several things — one, we’re not a residential neighborhood. We’re a business neighborhood,” said Kelfred Chang, who represents the property owner.

We asked Chang if the property owner plans to have another event like that, and he says he doesn’t know. If they do, they will address the bathroom concerns by putting in more portable toilets.

We’ve learned that the area falls under Hawaii Community Development Authority, but a permit was still not needed.

Councilwoman Ann Kobayashi says she wants to meet with HCDA about changing the rules to not allow that type of event to happen again near residential areas.

We’ll let you know what happens.

The liquor commission is also investigating to see if any alcohol was served at the event. Chang says there was not.

We omitted the audio from our broadcast coverage, however if you want an idea of how loud the event was, you can watch the raw video below. Warning: The video includes explicit lyrics. Viewer discretion advised.