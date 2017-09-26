Thomas Square reopens following million-dollar maintenance project

Thomas Square is back open.

On Tuesday, crews removed the barriers that have surrounded the park since last December.

Hawaii’s oldest park received $1.2 million worth of renovations and maintenance work, which included removing the mock orange hedge, grading work, installing a new irrigation system, pruning the banyan trees, getting rid of the unhealthy trees, and replacing the grass.

The 6.5-acre park was established in 1843 and named after Admiral Thomas by King Kamehameha III.

The city wants to do even more to restore the park in the future.

A master plan is exploring the possibilities of restoring the foundation, moving sidewalks, adding a concession building, and adding lights, among other ideas.