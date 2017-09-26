Wahine Soccer opens Big West Conference play at UC-Davis

The Hawai’i soccer team has employed a simple formula through nine games this season: score a goal (or two) and win; or don’t, and lose. The Rainbow Wahine are 5-0 this season when scoring at least once, and, not surprisingly, 0-4 when being shutout.

The Rainbow Wahine visit a struggling UC Davis squad on Sept. 28 in the Big West Conference opener for both schools. The Aggies have lost five straight games, including three straight 1-0 defeats, to fall to 1-9 on the season. Despite the lopsided record, UC Davis has been competitive in every game, with eight of the nine losses coming by a single goal. UH is 3-2 all-time against the Aggies, including a 2-0 win in Hawai’i last season.

Long Beach State will end a two-week layoff when it hosts Hawai’i in the 49ers’ Big West opener on Oct. 1. LBSU is 6-3-1 on the season after wins at UConn and St. Johns in their last two contests. Two of Long Beach State’s three losses have come at the hands of top-25 teams, including a set-back against current national No. 1 UCLA. LBSU is the only Big West team currently ranked in the United Soccer Coaches West Region top 15, checking in at No. 12 this week. The 49ers hold a 6-2-3 lead in the all-time series against Hawai’i after a scoreless tie in the last meeting between the two teams.

Hawai’i (5-4) is riding a three-game winning streak heading into the week. With all three wins coming on the road, it marks UH’s longest road winning streak since 2004. The Rainbow Wahine are hoping to end their eight-game losing and nine-game winless streak in Big West Conference road games. Hawai’i’s last Big West road victory was a 1-0 win at UC Irvine on Oct. 30, 2014.

Since being shutout in four consecutive losses, the Rainbow Wahine have proven to be a different team in their last three games. UH has outscored opponents 5-1, winning all three games while out-performing opponents in the major statistical categories: shots (64-57); shots on goal (25-22); and corner kicks (15-11). Sonest Furtado has led the charge offensively, contributing to all five goals in that span (3 goals, 2 assists), while Alexis Mata has been stellar in net with a 0.33 goals-against average and .955 save percentage.

After visiting Long Beach State—Hawai’i’s seventh consecutive road game—the Rainbow Wahine will return home for four straight conference home games, beginning with a matchup against UC Irvine on Oct. 8. UH will also host UC Santa Barbara (Oct. 12), CSUN (Oct. 15) and Cal Poly (Oct. 22) before wrapping up the regular season at Cal State Fullerton (Oct. 26) and UC Riverside (Oct. 29).

Games 10 & 11

Who: Hawai’i (5-4) at UC Davis (1-9, 0-0-0 Big West); at Long Beach State (6-3-1, (0-0-0 Big West)

When: Thursday, Sept. 28 (10:30 a.m. HT); Sunday, Oct. 1 (3:00 p.m. HT)

Where: Davis, Calif.; Long Beach, Calif.

TV: None

Live Streaming: HawaiiAthletics.com

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com