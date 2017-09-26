What you need to know before you join a multilevel marketing program

If you’ve never heard of Lularoe, it’s a multilevel marketing program.

You make money off your own sales, plus you recruit others to sell and make a profit off of their sales.

It’s legal and it can be lucrative, but is it right for you?

Before signing up, there are a few things the Better Business Bureau says you should consider first to protect your money.

The first question you need to ask yourself is “Is this something I want to sell?”

If you’re not excited to tell friends, family, and complete strangers about it, you’ll probably end up wasting your money.

Next, research the company. Is there a track record of others that have been successful?

The Better Business Bureau tracks complaints and allows people to post reviews online.

You can also talk to someone you know who has been successful with the company. Some things to ask: How long have you been in the business? What were your expenses? How much money did you make last year? What percentage of that money came from recruiting other distributors?

Next, read the fine print before signing anything.

Know what you’ll have to pay to start, plus any fees that may come about. Know what kind of support the company offers if you have a problem, and know what you’ll have to do if you want to leave the company.

All communication should be in writing.

Lastly, know the difference between a multilevel marketing (MLM) business and a pyramid or Ponzi scheme.

With a pyramid scheme, your income is based on the people you recruit to your team.

A Ponzi scheme typically involves some type of fake investment opportunity. Usually someone promises a fantastic return with little or no risk of loss.

Pyramid and Ponzi schemes are both illegal.

