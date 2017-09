It’s time to get your taste buds and tummies ready for a sizzling Asian street food feast at The Kahala! And if you can’t make the event, you can stop by the Plumeria Beach House for a platter sampler through Oct. 12. Kahala Executive Chef Wayne Hirabayashi and Chef Kasem “Pop” Saengsawang, owner of the Farmhouse Kitchen, joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the event and dishes that will be featured.

Advertisement