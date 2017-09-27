Ask HPD: How do I bail someone out of jail?

By Published: Updated:

How do I bail someone out of jail?

First, call the Central Receiving Division at 723-3284 to make sure the arrestee is still in custody at the HPD main station.

Then, find out their bail amount. Make sure you come with the exact amount in cash. No checks or credit cards will be accepted, and no change will be given.

When you come to the station, head to the Adult Bail door located on S. Hotel Street. You will also be asked to sign a form before the arrestee can be released.

If the arrestee you are bailing out is not at the HPD main station, you can call our other substations. The phone numbers are listed online here.

Have a question? Email askhpd@honolulu.gov.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s