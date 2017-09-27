Bruno Mars sponsors GRAMMY Camp scholarship

He may be a dangerous man with some money in his pocket, but Bruno Mars also knows what it means to give back.

The five-time GRAMMY winner has augmented his support of GRAMMY Camp, affording five additional students the opportunity to receive financial aid in the form of scholarships for the GRAMMY Museum program. The scholarship will cover expenses such as tuition, housing and transportation for one qualified high school student each year for the next five years beginning in 2018.

The “24K Magic” singer established a GRAMMY Camp scholarship for Hawaii-based students in 2014 via a grant to the Hawai’i Community Foundation in honor of his late mother. His scholarship has now expanded to include applicants from across the country.

“It’s a privilege for me to be able to help students reach their musical dreams. I’m grateful to GRAMMY Camp for making this possible,” said Mars.

Entering its 15th year, GRAMMY Camp is the Museum’s signature music industry camp for U.S. high school students, providing selected high school students with an interactive nonresidential summer music experience. GRAMMY Camp will be hosted in two locations in 2018: Belmont University in Nashville and University of Southern California Thornton School of Music in Los Angeles.

To be eligible, U.S. high school applicants must complete an online application, video audition and a financial assistance form at http://www.grammyintheschools.com/

The deadline to apply is March 31, 2018. The scholarship recipient will be notified in May 2018.

“For the participants, the program offers access to artists and industry professionals who provide mentoring, critical insights, and advice,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy and Board Chair of the GRAMMY Museum. “Bruno truly understands the importance of these interactions for young people who are interested in a life in music, and his generosity and longtime support are heartfelt and genuinely appreciated by the Recording Academy and the GRAMMY Museum.”