Can or No Can?! – Derby Horse

CAN OR NO CAN?! is the Living808 game show that pairs off two viewers in a competition for fun prizes. Winners have chance to win our grand prize, a trip for two to Las Vegas. In today’s competition, contestants Genai and Pono go head to head in the Derby Horse challenge.

If you’d like to rent the Derby Horses inflatables for your next party or company function, contact Party Rentals Hawaii!

Website: http://www.partyrentalshawaii.com/

If you’d like to apply to be a contestant on CAN OR NO CAN please fill out an application at http://khon2.com/can-or-no-can/.