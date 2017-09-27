Canstruction competition to showcase canned food structures at Pearlridge Center

This weekend, 11 teams of local architects and allied design and engineering professionals will put their building skills to the test as they creatively “canstruct” giant structures made entirely of cans of food.

AIA Honolulu’s 12th Annual Canstruction competition takes place Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pearlridge Center’s Uptown Center Court.

This year’s theme is “Browse a Library of CANstructures.”

The public is invited to participate by voting for their favorite canned-food structures during the two weeks of display following build day, through Oct. 14.

The structure that receives the most votes (one can of donated food equaling one vote – but only cans count) during the exhibition will be named People’s Choice Award winner.

There will also be a Kids Can Corner from 10 a.m. to noon, where AIA Honolulu member-architects will lead keiki ages five to 12 in building a special structure with hundreds of cans donated for their use.

Families are asked to bring at least five cans of food as a Hawaii Foodbank donation to join in the fun.

This special keiki creation will remain on display for the two-week display period, and is also eligible for canned-food voting.

Click here for more information.