Clippers team up with Kaiser Permanente to host free kids clinic

Local keiki will have the opportunity to practice running, jumping, dribbling and shooting with Sindarius Thornwell and Jawun Evans from the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at the Total Health Kids Camp.

The event is sponsored by Kaiser Permanente Hawaii in partnership with Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii.

This free fitness event aims to teach children about the importance of total health (healthy eating, active living and caring for the body, mind and spirit) through interactive exercises and nutritional activities.

About 75 to 100 children, ages 7 to 13 are welcomed to the health camp.