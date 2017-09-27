Department of Health confirms 17th case of rat lungworm disease in Hawaii

The Hawaii State Department of Health has confirmed an additional case of rat lungworm disease in an infant from the Puna District of Hawaii Island.

This is the tenth confirmed case of rat lungworm disease contracted on the Big Island this year. The statewide total is now 17 cases in 2017.

DOH learned the infant became infected likely after accidentally consuming a slug or snail. The infant is currently hospitalized.

The Hawaii Island District Health Office urges parents and caregivers of infants and young children by providing education and resources about rat lungworm disease prevention to our Women, Infants and Children and Early Intervention Services clients, pediatricians and other healthcare providers to be aware of rat lungworm prevention.

DOH recommends all parents and caregivers of infants and young children take extra precautions, including:

Watch infants, toddlers, and children carefully while they are playing and make sure they are not picking up slugs, snails, or other objects from the ground and putting those into their mouths.

Help children properly wash their hands after playing and/or on the ground using running water and soap.

When consuming food and drinks, close and seal containers when not in use to prevent slugs and snails from crawling inside, especially when left on or near the ground.

The public is urged to take the following precautions to prevent rat lungworm disease:

Carefully inspect, wash, and store produce in sealed containers, regardless of whether it came from a local retailer, farmer’s market, or backyard garden.

All fruits and vegetables should be washed and rubbed under running water, especially leafy greens, to remove any tiny slugs or snails.

Controlling snail, slug, and rat populations is one of the most important steps in fighting the spread of rat lungworm disease. Eliminate slugs, snails, and rats around properties, and especially around home gardens.

Farmers as well as food handlers and processors should increase diligence in controlling slugs, snails, and rats on the farm.