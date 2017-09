Around 3:45 a.m. a single car crash occurred on Kamehameha Highway on the North Shore.

Emergency responders are at the scene of an overturned car with possible persons pinned inside. Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions due to a damaged pole and downed wires across the roadway.

The accident occurred along Kamehameha Highway near the surf spot known as Velzyland in the Sunset Beach area.

More details to come.