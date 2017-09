A federal firefighter has been indicted on multiple counts of sex assault involving a minor.

According to court documents, there are 13 total counts against Joseph Sonognini.

The charges were: sex assault in the first degree (3 counts), sex assault in the third degree (9 counts), and continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14.

The indictment says the offenses allegedly took place between September 2014 and May 2016.

He turned himself into sheriffs on Wednesday.