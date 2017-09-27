Firefighters extinguish two-alarm fire in Waipio duplex

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a two-alarm fire at a duplex in Waipio Wednesday.

The alarm came in at 12:52 p.m. from 94-1114 Lumipolu Street.

Officials say no one was home at the time. Neighbors in the adjacent unit called to report flames coming out of the second-story window.

“Upon arrival, there was heavy smoke emanating from the second and third floors. We made entry through a second-story window to extinguish the fire,” said Paul Fukuda, HFD Battalion Chief.

Nine fire companies staffed with 31 personnel responded. The fire was brought under control at 1:06 p.m. and fully extinguished by 1:26 p.m.

No one was hurt, but firefighters report heavy fire damage on the second floor, and extensive smoke damage on the third floor.

The cause remains under investigation.