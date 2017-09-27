Hawaii Red Cross, volunteers install free smoke alarms for those in need

The American Red Cross Hawaii State Chapter is working with AmeriCorps and community groups to install smoke alarms for those in need.

That includes seniors, those who cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms, or for those who are physically unable to install a smoke alarm.

On Oahu, volunteers went door to door at two Waikiki buildings to install the life-saving device and share important fire safety information.

The ultimate goal is to reduce the number of fire deaths and injuries in Hawaii.

“After the Marco Polo fire, I really realized that wow, you know, having a smoke alarm is so important,” said homeowner Joanne Pyun.

“We have an educator that actually educates the residents, saying ‘This is the way how you get out of your building,’ come up with a fire safety plan for them just in case that happens,” said Daniel Jones with Americorps VISTA.

Smoke alarm installations are by appointment only. To make an appointment for future installations, call your county’s Red Cross office:

Oahu: 739-8111

Hawaii: 935-8305

Kauai: 245-4919

Maui: 244-0051

“Home fires can be a deadly threat because they happen so quickly,” said Coralie Chun Matayoshi, CEO of the Hawaii Red Cross. “We are urging Oahu residents to ensure that they have working smoke alarms in their homes.”

When a home fire or other disaster occurs, the Hawaii Red Cross assists with the immediate needs of those affected, such as food, clothing, shelter, and crisis counseling.

