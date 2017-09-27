Hawaii’s Rolovich seeing red after loss to Wyoming

If the stat sheet from the University of Hawaii football team’s Mountain West Conference opener at Wyoming made it’s way into a playbook, it would fall under misdirection.

It tells the story of a lopsided Rainbow Warrior victory: 450 Hawaii yards to just 269 for Wyoming. 24 first downs for the Rainbow Warriors, 11 for the Cowboys. Hawaii also held the advantage in time of possession 39:05 to 20:55.

One of the reasons Hawaii converted doubling the Cowboys on the books to a 28-21 overtime loss on the scoreboard was red zone offense. Two interceptions inside of 20-yard-line plagued a Hawaii offense that ranks 9th in the nation in 2017 in red zone opportunities, but 119th out of 129 teams in America in efficiency.

“We had good numbers last year this year we got red zone numbers that are bad.” Rainbow Warriors head coach Nick Rolovich said.

“You work that hard you get nothing out of it, why even get on the bus?”

Rolovich believes the Rainbow Warriors should be scoring more points than their 30.8 point average with their 31st ranked total offense in the nation, which has put up 480 yards per game.

“We should probably have four, five, six more points per game. And I bet a lot of people can say that but ours are simple mistakes that we’ve just made and they’ve cost us points and cost us wins.”

The Rainbow Warriors host Colorado State Saturday at 6:00 pm HST. The game will be broadcast by Spectrum Sports Pay-Per-View.