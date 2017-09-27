More than a year after he went missing, Hawaii man will finally be laid to rest

A service will be held this weekend for a Hawaii man who went missing in Lake Tahoe last summer.

Marc Ma was 20 years old when he disappeared during a paddle boarding trip in June 2016.

His body was just recovered this past July, located in 240 feet of water, thanks to the non-profit organization Bruce’s Legacy.

Ma was a 2014 graduate of Iolani School and a defensive end for the University of Nevada, Reno.

The Ma family says his ashes arrived in Hawaii last week, and an inurnment service will be held graveside this Saturday, Sept. 30, at Diamond Head Mortuary.

Family and friends are welcome to attend.