Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has died.

In a statement, Playboy confirmed Hefner died Wednesday of natural causes. He passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones.

He was 91 years old.

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017