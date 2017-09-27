Royal Hawaiian Epicurean Journey

Chef Chris Kirksey from the Royal Hawaiian Hotel joins us to discuss their Epicurean Journey dining series, which includes gourmet cooking classes. We get our own Living808 culinary training when Chef Chris shows us how to make fresh pasta for his kalua pappardelle pasta dish – It is an easy recipe for the home cook and great for the upcoming fall season- using kabocha and sage.

Epicurean Journey at The Royal Hawaiian

Friday, September 29 – Dinner at 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 30 – Hands-on Cooking Class + Lunch from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Call 808-921-4600 for price and reservations

http://www.royal-hawaiian.com/dining/epicureanjourneys/

RECIPES

Kalua Pork & Cabbage

Fresh Pappardelle, Mari’s Garden Kale, Pumpkin, Sage Brown Butter

1 lb. fresh Pappardelle pasta (See separate recipe below)

2 cups shredded Kalua pork

4 cups sautéed Kale

1 cup diced roasted Kabocha

1 cup butter

2 TBS chopped sage

1 cup sautéed onions

2 TBS Parmesan

Serves four

Method

Bring 1 gallon of salted water to a boil. Boil fresh pasta for one minute and drain; reserve ½-cup pasta water.

In a large pan take half of the butter and brown until light brown and nutty. Add sage and stir. Quickly add shredded kalua pork, kale, sautéed onions, and diced roasted kabocha pumpkin. Sauté lightly just to warm. Add cooked pasta, remaining butter and ½ cup of pasta water. Stir over heat until butter melts. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve with fresh Parmesan.

Semolina Pasta Dough

2 cups AP flour

2 cups semolina flour

6 egg yolks

2 TBS olive oil

1 TSP salt

Method

Combine ingredients in a food processor and pulse until combined. Dough should look like small pebbles that clump when you squeeze them together. If dough looks too dry, then add a little water; and if it looks too wet, then add semolina flour to adjust.

Let rest for 1 hour and roll out to desired thickness.