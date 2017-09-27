UH Manoa modifies library hour changes after protests from students

Related Coverage Students protest library hour changes at UH Manoa

The University of Hawaii at Manoa has adjusted its new hours of operation for Sinclair Library.

The school says the changes were made in response to requests from students.

We previously reported that effective Oct. 1, the library would no longer be open overnight. Instead, the library would close at 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and earlier on Fridays and Saturdays.

Students were not pleased with the changes and voiced their concerns to student government last week.

“So if you think about who needs to be studying late at night, you’re talking about people who work full-time jobs. You’re talking about people who need internships to graduate. You’re talking about people who are single parents who have a child at home that they need to take care of, so for a lot of students on this campus, 10 p.m. or after is the only real time that they have to study,” explained Micah Leval, chair of Associated Students of the University of Hawaii’s Committee on External Affairs.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the university released new hours for Sinclair, which are still set to begin Sunday, Oct. 1:

Monday through Thursday: 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. (the following day)

Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 2 a.m. (Monday)

According to a school statement: “The new hours at Sinclair are the result of a compromise reached by the Chancellor’s Office and the President of ASUH.”

A valid UH ID will be required to enter Sinclair at and after 9 p.m.

The hours at Hamilton Library will remained unchanged.