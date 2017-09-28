Army concludes recovery, salvage operations in Black Hawk helicopter crash

The U.S. Army has ended all active operations to locate aircrew members’ remains and retrieve wreckage from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter that crashed off Oahu last month.

Officials from the 25th Infantry Division determined it was unlikely additional aircrew remains would be found. Investigators said enough physical and visual evidence had been collected to allow a thorough investigation into the crash.

On the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 15, two UH-60s from the 25th Infantry Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade were taking part in a routine training mission when one helicopter lost radio and visual contact with the other.

Officials determined the helicopter crashed off Kaena Point. All five crew members on board were eventually declared deceased: 1st Lt. Kathryn M. Bailey, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian M. Woeber, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen T. Cantrell, Staff Sgt. Abigail R. Milam, and Staff Sgt. Michael L. Nelson.

Using unmanned underwater vehicles and submersible remotely operated vehicles, Navy salvage divers systematically mapped the ocean floor off of Kaena Point. Once divers identified the main debris field, they began dive operations from the Motor Vessel HOS Dominator earlier this month to search for aircrew members’ remains as they recovered UH-60 aircraft wreckage and components deemed necessary for the investigation.

Officials say there is a chance that some small debris not recovered may eventually wash ashore. Debris from the crash is considered hazardous and should only be handled by recovery teams with the proper training and personal protective equipment. The debris poses potential risk and could cause serious bodily harm due to sharp edges.

Those who see or encounter debris consistent with this type of aircraft along the west side of Oahu are asked to report it by calling the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Staff Duty Officer at 808-656-1080.