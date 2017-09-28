Cool Down Drink Up



The Cover2 team sends some high quality H2O to some worthy recipients.

Brian Te‘o: Mililani kicker Damien Santiago needed three points to hit the century mark. He scored 14 this past week.

Rich Miano: High school officials. There’s been some concerns with scheduling this year in high school football and they do a great job.

Sam Spangler: Honokaa senior Josh Rogers is a special needs student who scored a 65-yard touchdown. Shout-out to the Honokaa Dragons and Kealakehe Waveriders for making this possible.

Rob DeMello: Friend, colleague, and Saint Louis graduate Kirk Nahale recently passed away. Last week in a win over Narbonne, the Crusaders wore Nahale decals on their helmets as a sign of Aloha for the longtime television technician.