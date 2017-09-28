Cover2 Season 5, Episode 5

Welcome to Season 5, Episode 5 of Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly.
Going to the game this weekend? Share your Hawaii high school football photos and videos on social media using the hashtags #Cover2 and #LetItBeKnown!
In this episode:
Welcome to Season 5, Episode 5 of Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly.
Going to the game this weekend? Share your Hawaii high school football photos and videos on social media using the hashtags #Cover2 and #LetItBeKnown!
In this episode:
Advertisement
Advertisement