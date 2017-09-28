Flu vaccination clinics to be held at 167 public schools statewide

Related Coverage State scales back school flu shot program due to lack of funding

The Hawaii Department of Health will hold flu vaccination clinics in 167 public schools across the state from Nov. 1 through Dec. 21.

The new school list reflects the department’s decision to scale down its Stop Flu at School program due to limited resources.

It includes all elementary and intermediate public schools in Kauai, Maui, and Hawaii counties, and select public schools on Oahu.

Click here to view the full list.

Over the past few years, the health department has had its staff and resources stretched thin from outbreaks, such as hepatitis A, Zika, rat lungworm, and mumps.

“Our first priority is protecting the public’s health, so if there’s an outbreak, we’ve got to focus on that, so that could hurt a program like Stop Flu at School if you’ve got the same staff that are running it,” state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park previously explained.

To sign up for the free flu shots, parents or guardians must complete and sign provided consent forms and return them to schools by Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Information packets and vaccination consent forms will be distributed to parents through participating schools in early October.

An electronic version of the consent form can be found online here, and non-English translations of the consent form packet are available online here.

This marks the eleventh year of the Stop Flu at School program. The annual Stop Flu at School program began in 2007 and provides flu vaccinations to children in kindergarten through eighth grade at no cost to Hawaii families. It is supported by federal funds and private contributions.

Click here for more information about the program.