Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1

(2) Mililani vs. Kailua

Kailua plays at second-ranked Mililani Saturday.

After starting the season 3-0, the Surfriders have dropped three of their last four games.

Quarterback Aaron Mejia explains with a playoff spot locked up, it’s all about building momentum for a late-season run.

Kickoff is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Kauinana Stadium.

OIA Division II Championship Playoff Teams

  • Waipahu (clinched)
  • Pearl City (clinched)
  • Kaimuki (clinched)
  • Roosevelt, Kalaheo, or McKinley

The Mustangs will play for their post-season lives Friday night as Kalaheo takes on Kalani at Kaiser.

With two weeks left in the Division II schedule, they remain in contention to end a four-year playoff drought, but it will require two wins and a Roosevelt loss next week.

(8) Farrington vs. (10) Leilehua

In Division I, there’s a battle for the second seed in the OIA Red Division.

Leilehua will face Farrington Friday night in Wahiawa.

The Mules have won four straight games, averaging 240 yards rushing over their last three outings.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Yoshida Stadium.

