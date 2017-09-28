Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2



Iolani vs. Saint Francis

The Raiders are looking for redemption against Saint Francis.

It’s been three weeks since they suffered their first-ever-loss to the Saints, when Bubby Aina-Chaves went for a school-record 215 yards rushing in Moiliili.

Kickoff is Friday at 4:45 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.

(3) Konawaena vs. KS Hawaii

First place in the BIIF is on the line as third-ranked Konawaena travels to Kamehameha Schools Hawaii in Keaau.

Konawaena quarterback Austin Ewing posted 14 scores in his last four games, but the Warriors are ready for the challenge.

Kickoff is Friday at 7 p.m. at KS Hawaii.

Kapolei vs. Nanakuli

It’s the playoff before the playoffs in the OIA Red Division.

Kapolei, which ranked third in the state just five weeks ago, faces Nanakuli for a ticket into the post-season.

The winner gets the final spot into the league playoffs while the loser calls it a season.

Kickoff is Friday at 7 p.m. at Nanakuli.