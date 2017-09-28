Hawaiian Electric alerts customers to phone scam claiming overdue bill



Hawaiian Electric customers, beware.

Scammers are posing as the utility, and we’re told some have already fallen victim.

The scam is one the company has seen before, but this time, it’s more sophisticated.

The thieves have somehow found a way to have the number they’re calling from show up as HECO on caller ID.

HECO has received dozens of reports from customers over the last few weeks about the scam.

“They’re saying you’re behind on your payments. If you don’t pay this amount within in the next hour, we’re going to shut off your power. They’re very relentless,” said HECO spokeswoman Shannon Tangonan.

HECO says residents are being contacted, but small businesses seem to be the latest target.

Loretta Yajima with the Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center said she received a call on Wednesday.

“The first thing they said was, ‘In 45 minutes, we’re going to cut off your electricity,’ and the first thing that popped into my mind was what will our families do? Kids are coming. We have school groups coming tomorrow,” Yajima said.

Yajima told the caller the bill had been paid, but the caller claimed the payment didn’t get put into the right account.

“They were asking me to go to a convenience store and get two $500 cards and then they would send the Hawaiian Electric tech to come and pick it up from me, and that’s when I hung up on them,” Yajima said.

We’re told some people have fallen victim to the scam. “In some cases, it’s well over $1,000,” Tangonan said.

So how can you identify a scam?

If the caller insists your account is overdue, they threaten to cut your power and demand immediate payment, then it’s likely a scam. HECO said it would never do this to a customer.

However, if you do receive a call like this, simply hang up and call the utility company, but only call the number that’s listed on your bill.

Also, do not pay any money over the phone.

The scam is also affecting Hawaiian Electric companies on Hawaii island and Maui.

HECO said this type of scam tends to pick up around the holidays, so an ad campaign will start next month to remind customers what to look out for.

