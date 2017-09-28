Honolulu police commission announces seven finalists for next Chief of Police

The number of candidates in the running for Honolulu Police Chief has been narrowed to seven.

The final seven candidates are: Thomas Aiu, Susan Ballard, Kurt Kendro, Kevin Lima, Mark Lomax, James Lowery, and Paul Putzulu.

The Honolulu Police Commission met this morning to narrow the field, from a list of nine candidates. Those names were not officially made public, and in fact were secret from most of the commissioners as well. A consultant hired by the commission presented commissioners with their scores on a variety of tests, and that’s what the commissioners used to narrow the field.

After the commission met, they called each of the seven finalists to let them know.

The next step is that the seven finalists will undergo psychiatric evaluations, background checks, and interviews with the commissioners.

Of the candidates, Lomax is from Pennsylvania, and Lowery is from Texas. The rest of the candidates are either current or former Hawaii law enforcement.

