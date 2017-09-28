NOH Place Like Home: Kealakehe High School

By Published:

Kealakehe High School, home of the Waveriders, celebrates its 20th year.

The school in Kailua-Kona first opened its doors in August 1997 and graduated its first senior class in 2001.

Its successful robotics program began in 2010 and has since won multiple awards. The team was even invited to its first world championship in St. Louis, Mo.

Between 2004 and 2012, the Waveriders dominated the BIIF, winning seven league championships.

Notable alumni include a trio of Polynesian College Football Player of the Year watch list members Manase Hungalu (Oregon State), Asotui Eli (Hawaii), and John Ursua (Hawaii).

