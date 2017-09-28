One-day pass to replace transfers on TheBus starting Oct. 1

Starting Sunday, Oct. 1, transfers will no longer be available on TheBus.

Instead, passengers will be able to purchase one-day passes, which are good for up to 27 hours of unlimited use.

The pass will cost $5 for adults, $2.50 for youths, and $2 for eligible disabled, senior, and U.S. Medicare and TheHandi-Van card holders.

Passes will only be for sale on board TheBus, and are not available at other outlets, including TheBus’ Pass Office on Middle Street at the Kalihi Transit Center.

Upon boarding TheBus, passengers should ask the driver for a one-day pass before placing money in the farebox. The pass will be valid until 2:59 a.m. the next day.

Concurrently, paper transfers will be discontinued with the last day of transfer use on Saturday, Sept. 30.

For more information, call TheBus Information line at (808) 848-5555 or click here.