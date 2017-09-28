Parade, sinkhole to restrict Ala Moana beach park access Saturday

The weekend is in sight and a major event is happening on Saturday.

The annual Aloha Festivals Floral Parade kicks off at Ala Moana Regional Park.

Thousands are expected to line the street from Ala Moana Boulevard and down Kalakaua Avenue to Kapiolani Park in Waikiki.

Thousands more make up the parade itself, a celebration of all islands that features colorful pau units, floats, and the Royal Court.

The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday with the procession exiting from the Ewa end of the park.

Vehicular access will be limited to parade participants until noon.

If you’ve got a barbecue or you’re just looking to take a morning swim, you’ll either have to walk or bike into the park.

While the Ewa entrance will open to the public Saturday afternoon, the Diamond Head entrance will remain closed for at least another two weeks as crews repair a large sinkhole.

Parade organizers tell us the closure will not cause problems for the parade.

However, the city says drivers should expect a backlog along Ala Moana Boulevard once the parade clears out.