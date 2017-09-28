Primo Popcorn: Movie Night Popcorn, Kaminari, etc.

To furikake or not to furikake, that is the question! Today, we feature two popcorns from Primo Popcorn: Movie Night buttery butter popcorn & Kaminari, which is buttery butter, furikaki and mochi crunch!

If you get the Kaminari mascot shirt, you can get a free bag of Kaminari popcorn (while supplies last).

Primo Popcorn and Kremery wanted to change the way they served up their sorbet. “Sorbet on a Stik” is a brand new, fun way to enjoy this cool non-dairy gourmet treat. Try the Haupia Sorbet on a Stick and float away on the creamy coconut cloud of delight.

Come check out all their flavors at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at www.primopopcorn.com.