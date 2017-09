Second-ranked Waipahu faces Kaimuki Saturday night.

In order for the Marauders to stay undefeated, they’re going to have to stop the bulldog in the backfield from getting loose.

Kaimuki running back Ieke Seei-Cleveland has 800 yards rushing so far this year and nine touchdowns.

When asked to describe in one word what makes this young man so special, head coach David Tautofi replied: relentless.