Savvy Shopper: Canstruction, California Beach Rock N’ Sushi, etc.

On Sept. 30 from 9 am to 1 pm, 11 teams of local architects and allied design and engineering professionals will put their building skills to the test as they creatively “canstruct” giant structures – each made entirely of several thousand cans of food – in AIA Honolulu’s 12th Annual Canstruction competition at Pearlridge Center in the Uptown Center Court.

California Beach Rock N’ Sushi has a new location, they’ve reopened at Pearlridge,  East –  next to Blue Tropix Bar and Grill (across the street from Chili’s).

McKenna Maduli learns more.

