State hospital implements changes after two patients slip away from staff

We’re learning more about how two Hawaii State Hospital patients were able to get away in the span of a week.

On Tuesday, Rhegan Kinoshita, 25, walked out of the facility for a couple of hours.

Last Wednesday, Leia McNeely, 41, ran from escort staff as she was being taken to an appointment.

Both are now back in custody.

We spoke to hospital administrator Bill May to find out how they got away.

We learned Kinoshita basically walked off the property, but May wouldn’t tell us anything more because of medical privacy laws.

So we asked what’s being done to keep this from happening. We’re told changes are being made.

State hospital officials tell us they’re not allowed to disclose what Kinoshita was doing the day he took off.

Not all of the hospital campus is fenced in, and there are some buildings with minimal security measures.

“He was assessed to be appropriate to be in the area which he was, with the staffing level which was appropriate,” said May.

May says the hospital is properly staffed. So what’s the appropriate staffing level?

We’re told staffing for patients and the activities they do vary. The standard ratio is one staff member to five patients.

Health officials tell us at the time Kinoshita walked away, there were two staff members present.

So we asked, even with proper staffing, how was that possible?

“In this type of setting, the goal is to always get the person in the least restrictive setting with the hope of being discharged,” said May, “but sometimes, unfortunately, people do things on impulse. … Something happened to make us really look at it and say maybe we need somebody else down there.”

So now they’re going to add one more — three staff members to five patients.

As for McNeely, we learned she was being taken to an appointment in the Punchbowl area, but was able to access an exit door.

“The transport one, we are looking at the approval process of the transport. We made changes to that. What specific, does the person need to go in restraints? Does the person need to go all?” said May.

The Hawaii Department of Health tells us the number of walkaways has decreased over the last 10 years.

Kinoshita was the first to leave the facility this year.

Here are the number of elopements that occurred at Hawaii State Hospital over the last 10 years:

2017: 1

2016: 2

2015: 2

2014: 2

2013: 1

2012: 1

2011: 4

2010: 3

2009: 8

2008: 6