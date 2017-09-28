The Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchen’s 2017: Yauatcha

By Published:

Hawaii’s best chefs, as selected by Hawaii’s Best Kitchens’ 100,000 Instagram followers, take the spotlight at Hawaii’s newest foodie event. The Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens 2017, will bring top local chefs to the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa, on Sept. 30. One of the restaurants featured will be Yauatcha who won the title Best Chinese Food! Isaiah Delsi, Senior Manager of Yauatcha Waikiki, joined us with all of the details.

For tickets, visit https://www.universe.com/events/the-best-of-hawaiis-best-kitchens-2017-tickets-honolulu-G90V7Y

