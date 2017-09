Click here for KHON2’s Live Traffic Map.

Traffic is gridlocked in West Oahu due to a water main break.

All eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway are currently closed at Piliokahi Avenue in Nanakuli.

Police are contraflowing the westbound lanes, leaving just one lane open in each direction.

One viewer told us it took him an hour to get from Kapolei to Nanakuli.

Stay with KHON2.com for updates.