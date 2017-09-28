Woman accused of embezzling millions from non-profit pleads not guilty

A woman accused of embezzling nearly $6 million has pleaded not guilty.

Lola Jean Amorin, 69, entered her plea from Oahu Community Correctional Center Thursday.

She remains in custody, unable to post $3 million bail.

Amorin was indicted by an Oahu grand jury on multiple counts of first-degree theft, computer fraud, and money laundering.

Prosecutors say she stole $5,777,147.96 from the non-profit The Arc in Hawaii, a non-profit organization that serves children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Officials call one of the worst cases of embezzlement ever handled by the Honolulu prosecutor’s office.

Amorin had served as the non-profit’s senior accountant for more than 30 years. The thefts allegedly occurred over a period of more than 10 years, from late 2006 to early 2017.

Her trial date is set for Dec. 4.