Grammy award winner Kalani Pe’a joined us in studio this morning! He talked about what he has been up to since the Grammys, and what is next for him.

Kalani will be performing two shows at the Blue Note Hawaii this Sunday, October 1 at 6:30 and 9pm.

For tickets, visit http://www.ticketweb.com/search?q=blue+note+hawaii+kalani&loc=honolulu-hi&REFID=bnweb&PL=bluenote.