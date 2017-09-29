KHON2’s Action Line celebrates 30 year anniversary

Every single week for 30 years — our action line volunteers have answered your consumer questions.

On Friday, a lunch was held in honor of those hard workers.

Action Line was created three decades ago, so residents had a place to turn for help.

Whether it be an issue with your landlord or a problem with a parking ticket.

These hardworking volunteers have helped you and us here at KHON2 get results.

“We try and empower consumers by giving them additional resources to help solve their problems. we want to give them a voice larger than their own by providing back up support for them, and in some cases, we may actually go out and talk to companies and gov entities on their behalf,” said Bud Stone, Action Line Director.

Action Line volunteers are on hand Monday through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Call them at 591-0222 or email actionline@khon2.com.