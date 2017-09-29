Last day for popular grocery store, pub as redevelopment plans move forward

Saturday marks the last day for two popular businesses in Ward Village.

Marukai Market Place and REAL a gastropub in Ward Farmers Market are closing to make way for new development.

Plans are in place to build Central Plaza, a gathering space and new home for community events including the Ward Village Farmers’ Market, Courtyard Yoga, Courtyard Cinema, Kona Nui Nights, and the holiday ice rink.

Most of Marukai’s workers will transfer to the company’s main store on Kamehameha Highway near Dillingham Boulevard, or one of three Don Quijote stores on Oahu.

REAL a gastropub will reopen in Keauhou Lane in Kakaako early next year.

