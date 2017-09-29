Police identify suspect in Chinatown murder, public’s help needed to find him

Related Coverage Public’s help sought as police search for suspect in deadly Chinatown shooting

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department have identified a suspect in last week’s murder in Chinatown, and are asking the public for help finding him.

Tiseya Eric Puapuaga, 22, allegedly shot Isaac Mamea, 34, multiple times with a handgun as the victim sat in front of Maunakea Liquor and Grocery on Maunakea Street.

It happened on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at around 11:45 p.m.

Mamea was taken to Queen’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead just before 12:30 a.m.

According to police, Puapuaga fled in a white Toyota Matrix with the Hawaii license plate NTW 970. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Puapuaga is known to frequent the Chinatown, Aala Park, and Keeaumoku areas. He has ties to Northern California and previously lived in Sacramento.

Puapuaga is described to be 6-foot-1 and 350 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.

Do not approach any suspect. All suspects and wanted fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous.