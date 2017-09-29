Sgt. Kim Buffett retires after 30 year career with Honolulu Police Department

KHON2 wants to say mahalo to sergeant Kim Buffett.

After 30 years with the Honolulu Police Department, she decided to retire.

She’s been the face of Crimestoppers and our Hawaii’s Most Wanted.

KHON2 caught up with her Friday at her retirement party.

“Today was my last day and I just want to tell everyone in Honolulu and the state of Hawaii thank you so much for a great career. 12 years with Crimestoppers has been the best part of it. I enjoyed meeting so many people, interacting with so many people, and unfortunately it wasn’t the best news but we got the job done,” said retired Honolulu police Sgt. Kim Buffett.

On Monday, she starts her next career working for Hawaiian Airlines as customer service operations manager.