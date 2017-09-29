Smooth Jazz Legends at Hawaii Convention Center

The most well-known trumpet player in the U.S., Rick Braun and Grammy Award Winning Guitarist and Songwriter Ray Parker, Jr. join us with a preview of what you can expect from the Smooth Jazz Concert this Saturday, September 30 at 8 p.m. at The Hawaii Convention Center Liliu Theater.

Tickets can be purchased at TIX.com or (951) 696-0184 or at the door. Prices are $70.00 for the Platinum Reserved Seats (No Reception) and $60.00 for Gold Reserved Seats and $30.00 for VIP Reception Only at 7 p.m. Parking at the Convention Center is $10.00.