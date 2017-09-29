Water main repairs continue throughout the evening on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli

Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair a 24-inch water main on Farrington Highway near Pohakunui Avenue in Nanakuli.

Motorists should expect delays. Work to repair the water main and roadway will continue throughout the day and into the evening.

The right, east bound lane of Farrington Highway is closed between Pohakunui Avenue and Kahe Power Plant. The left, west bound lane of Farrington Highway is being contraflowed to allow two open east bound lanes.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution.

East bound lanes are narrower than usual due to the contraflow. Large vehicles (buses, trailers, etc) are encouraged to use the left east bound lane.

A water wagon is positioned near the site to provide these customers with an alternate water source.

This 24-inch water main provides the Leeward Coast with 60% of its water supply. The main will not be in service while crews make repairs.

Therefore the BWS is asking all residents from Honokai Hale to Makaha to conserve water. This means using water for essential needs only, such as cooking, drinking, and personal hygiene.