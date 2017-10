Cover2 Hawaii high school football scores 9/30/17

Saturday, September 30th

Kauai (4-2) 30

Kapaa (3-3) 0

FINAL

Damien (7-1) 2

PAC-5 (1-6) 0

FINAL/Forfeit

Honokaa (3-4) 42

Hawaii Prep (2-5) 0

FINAL

Kailua (4-4) 0

(2) Mililani (8-0) 52

FINAL

(2*) Waipahu (7-0) 35

(5*) Kaimuki (4-3) 14

FINAL

Waiakea (1-7) 26

Kealakehe (3-4) 35

4TH QUARTER

Kamehameha-Maui (3-4) 23

Maui (3-5) 27

FINAL

*denotes division II ranking

DIVISION I

1. SAINT LOUIS (20) 5-0

2. MILILANI 5-0

3. KAHUKU 6-1

4. PUNAHOU 5-1

5. WAIANAE 4-3

6. CAMPBELL 5-2

7. KAMEHAMEHA 3-3

8. FARRINGTON 4-3

9. DAMIEN 5-1

10. LEILEHUA 5-2

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: HILO (5-1), SAINT FRANCIS (5-2), KAPOLEI (3-4)

DIVISION II

1. LAHAINALUNA (11) 6-1

2. WAIPAHU (9) 6-0

3. KONAWAENA 5-2

4. PEARL CITY 5-2

5. KAIMUKI 4-2

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: KS-HAWAII (6-2)

Season V of Cover2 Hawaii High School Football airs weekly every Thursday night at 9:30 on KHON2.

The Cover2 State Rankings are voted on by 19 statewide media members, plus the viewer vote at KHON2.com.