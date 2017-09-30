Halona Street Bridge reopens following 9-month, $7.2 million project

Nine months after construction began, a new and improved Halona Street Bridge was reopened to the public.

A blessing was held Friday following the $7.2 million project, 80 percent of which was provided by federal funding and 20 percent from the Hawaii Department of Transportation Highways Division revenue.

The bridge was originally built in 1938, connecting Vineyard Boulevard and Houghtailing Street.

Everything from the foundation to the railings, water and gas lines has been replaced to improve its safety and reliability.

“This project embodies innovative ways of constructing bridges. We had challenges in the past writing all of the environmental and other requirements. This project was done and completed construction in less than nine months from start to finish, and it’s a terrific accomplishment for all those involved,” said Gov. David Ige.

The governor says the state is working with the the Federal Highway Administration on a dozen additional projects across the state.

Click here for more information.